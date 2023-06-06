A Mandan man has pleaded guilty to charges related to setting one of his former girlfriend’s cars on fire and threatening to kill another former partner.
Jesus Guilbe, 31, originally pleaded not guilty in January and was set to go on trial this Wednesday. He instead pleaded guilty on Monday to felony charges of endangering by fire or explosion and terrorizing, and two misdemeanor counts of violating restraining orders.
Guilbe faced up to a total of 15 years in prison on the felony charges. South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen gave him credit for 21 days spent behind bars and sentenced him to a total of three years of probation.
Guilbe late last year set fire to his former girlfriend’s car about 2 ½ hours after police served a protection order on him, authorities said. A Mandan Fire Department arson investigation report indicated that gasoline was used to intentionally start the blaze.
People are also reading…
He also later called another woman he dated and told her in Spanish, “I’m going to kill you. This is the moment,” according to court records. It's unclear from the affidavit what prompted the call. Police later found Guilbe and arrested him.
Guilbe's attorney did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment on his client's change of plea.
A Mandan man has pleaded guilty for setting one of his former girlfriend’s cars on fire and threatening to kill the other.
31-year-old Jesus Guilbe originally pleaded not guilty in January and was set to appear on trial this Wednesday. He has since changed his plea guilty and was sentenced to a 3-year probation.
Last fall, Guilbe set fire to his former girlfriend’s car after police served a protection order on him. He also called another woman he dated and told her in Spanish, “I’m going to kill you. This is the moment.” Police later found Guilbe and arrested him with felony terrorizing and a misdemeanor violation of a restraining order.