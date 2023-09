A Mandan man struck by a motor vehicle died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to an autopsy.

That information, released Tuesday by the Mandan Police Department, comes following a Sept. 1 vehicle-pedestrian crash in the 1500 block of River Drive Northeast in Mandan. Police say a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Timothy Dean Anderson struck pedestrian Roger Anderson, 70.

The incident is still under investigation and pending a review by the Morton County State's Attorney's Office.