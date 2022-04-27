Mandan Litter Cleanup Day canceled due to weather

City officials have canceled the annual Mandan Litter Cleanup Day set for Saturday morning due to weather.

“The decision is based on volunteer input with a weather forecast for a very rainy, cold and windy day on top of already wet and snowy ditches,” City Administrator Jim Neubauer said. “Current and forecast conditions do not bode well for litter cleanup or the safety and health of volunteers.”

South central North Dakota could get as much as 3 inches of rain through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Businesses, civic organizations and youth groups participate in the annual cleanup event that would have been in its ninth year.

Volunteers are still encouraged to take on cleanup routes through May. The city and Keep North Dakota Clean will provide supplies, route guidance, T-shirts and prize drawings. To sign up for a route, contact Communications and Community Services Coordinator Kari Schmidt at 701-667-3478 or kari.schmidt@cityofmandan.com.

For more information go to cityofmandan.com/littercleanupday.

