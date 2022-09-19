Mandan improvements subject of several events this week

The city of Mandan this week is celebrating the completion of a major park and library project downtown, holding an annual walking tour of the downtown and hosting a public meeting on a major street corridor.

The city also is seeking community support for a new holiday lights attraction.

Library and park

Officials on Tuesday will hold a ribbon-cutting for the Morton Mandan Public Library and Dykshoorn Park improvement project. It's set for 4:30-7 p.m. at 609 W. Main St. Mayor Tim Helbling and officials from Dakota Access Pipeline developer Energy Transfer will be on hand. Parking is available in the library parking lot and along the south side of Main.

The nearly $6 million project wrapped up this summer after about two years of work. It was funded with a $3 million donation from Energy Transfer, $2.2 million from the Mandan Visitor’s Fund and $600,000 from the Mandan Supplemental Environmental Projects Trust.

A library addition includes a new atrium, a public meeting room, staff offices, public restrooms and a Bookmobile garage. The existing building got various structural upgrades, along with new shelving and furniture. The park improvements include a main entrance off Fourth Avenue Northwest, permanent decorative fencing, shade sails in front of the band shell, walking paths, lighting elements that tie in the history of the railroad, and gas fire pits.

More information is at www.cityofmandan.com/libraryparksproject.

Sunset Drive

A public open house is scheduled Wednesday on a study of Mandan's Sunset Drive corridor.

The Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization is studying Sunset Drive from Division Street to 38th Street, past Mandan Middle School. The corridor serves as a major route to schools, restaurants, hotels and businesses, and MPO officials say it's vital to the growth and expansion of Mandan.

The open house is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Middle School Cafetorium, 2901 12th Ave. NW. Members of the pubic can provide comments to help guide potential improvements to the corridor.

For more information on the project, go to bit.ly/SunsetCorridor. Comments also can be left on the site by Sept. 30, or given directly to Project Manager Adam McGill at adam.mcgill@kljeng.com.

Downtown tour

Mandan’s fifth “Downtown Places and Spaces” walking tour and networking social will be held Thursday.

The activities are for anyone interested in a closer look at projects contributing to a revitalized central business district. The library and park will be featured, along with new businesses, examples of Renaissance Zone and storefront improvement projects, streetscaping components for pedestrian safety and enjoyment, and things to come such as public art. The city plans to wrap utility boxes along Main Street with local art.

“We’re thrilled at the opportunity to help bring a program like this to Mandan,” City Planner Andrew Stromme said of the Art on a Box program. “Launching a program like this has been a priority of the Community Beautification Committee and city staff for many years now.”

Participants on the tour also will have a chance to offer ideas for the future of commercial buildings and spaces available for sale and lease.

Tour participants will gather in the community room and east deck of the library for a 4 p.m. departure. The walk is about six blocks, concluding at 5:30 p.m. with a social back on the library deck. The social ends at 6:30 p.m.

Registration is requested by Tuesday at www.cityofmandan.com/register or by calling 701-667-3478.

Holiday lights

The Mandan Progress Organization last month unveiled a planned Christmas season lights attraction, and it's now seeking community support.

“Mandan Holiday Lights on Main” will include the library and Dykshoorn Park along with Heritage Park, and the Mandan Depot and Beanery. The attraction that's to include traditional and modern displays will be open to the public for free from 5-10 p.m. nightly from Nov. 25 until Jan. 7. It's funded by $500,000 from the Mandan Visitors Fund and $100,000 from MPO.

"The holiday lights attraction is designed to bring the community together during the holiday season, and in doing so we want the attraction to do its part in giving back to the community,” MPO Executive Director Matt Schanandore said. "We are encouraging local nonprofits, school organizations, community groups and/or charities that support needs and help create a quality place in the community to be part of (it)."

The first effort invites anyone to bring nonperishable food items to the attraction to help fill food pantries.

The second program -- “Adopt a Night at the Lights” -- asks local nonprofits, school groups and charities to "adopt" a night and provide volunteer help. Freewill donations that night will go to the adopting group.

The third program -- the “Christmas Trees of Charity” -- involves the library displaying 20 Christmas trees decorated by community organizations. Library visitors can vote on their favorite tree, with the top three winning money for their sponsoring group.

For more information, email info@mandanprogress.org or go to www.visitmandan.com.