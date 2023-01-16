Mandan has new business leader and spokeswoman

A woman who worked as a business promotion official in Bismarck is Mandan's new business development and communications director.

Madison Cermak started with the Downtown Business Association in Bismarck as the special projects coordinator in 2014 and was promoted to senior marketing manager in 2020. In Mandan she replaces longtime business leader and spokeswoman Ellen Huber, who announced last year she was leaving to devote time to family, decompress and assess other opportunities. Her last day was Friday.

Cermak said in a statement that “I know I have big shoes to fill stepping into this role, but am ready and excited to become a business champion for the city of Mandan."

Cermak will lead Mandan's economic, business and community development efforts. She’ll manage local business assistance and incentive programs; conduct business retention and expansion visits; and organize informational and educational activities for existing businesses and startup prospects. She'll oversee community marking, public information and outreach.

Cermak earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations and advertising with a minor in business administration from North Dakota State University. She also holds a web design and programming certificate from Bismarck State College. She has served on the organizing team for 1 Million Cups Bismarck Mandan, as a community partner for GO Bismarck Mandan and as a special projects panelist with the North Dakota Council on the Arts.

She can be reached at madison.cermak@cityofmandan.com or 701-667-3485.