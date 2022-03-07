 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mandan Growth Fund has open position

The city of Mandan is accepting applications for a position on the Mandan Growth Fund.

The position is an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2023. The City Commission will make the appointment.

The nine-person Growth Fund committee makes recommendations to the City Commission regarding assistance to businesses seeking to expand or locate in the Mandan area. The committee meets about once a month or as needed.

Those interested can submit a letter summarizing their background and reasons for interest. The deadline is March 31. Submit letters to Communications & Community Services Coordinator Kari Schmidt, by e-mailing to kari.moore@cityofmandan.com or mailing to 205 Second Ave. NW, Mandan, ND 58554.

