Mandan groups seek applicants

The Mandan Architectural Review Commission and the Mandan Growth Fund Committee are seeking letters of interest from people who want to fill immediate openings.

Members of the business community and residents can submit a letter summarizing their desired appointment, background and reasons for interest. Letters are accepted until Friday, April 23, or until positions are filled. Submit letters to Communications & Community Services Coordinator Kari Schmidt, by e-mailing to kari.moore@cityofmandan.com or mailing to 205 Second Ave. NW, Mandan, ND 58554.

The Architectural Review Commission has one opening with a term ending Dec. 31, 2022. Commission consideration and approval is required before any commercial building is constructed or its exterior altered. Meetings are typically twice a month.

The Growth Fund Committee has one opening with a term ending Dec. 31, 2022. The group makes recommendations to the city commission related to assistance for businesses. The committee meets about once a month.

For more information, go to cityofmandan.com/boards. Information also is available upon request at City Hall, or by calling 701-667-3210.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0