Mandan fire displaces downtown apartment residents, damages businesses

Residents of another large apartment building in Mandan have been displaced by a fire that also damaged two downtown businesses.

All 50 units of the four-story Lewis and Clark Apartments on West Main Street were evacuated when fire broke out about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the roof of the business building adjacent to the west, where there was a wooden patio area for apartment residents. An initial investigation determined the blaze likely was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, according to Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten.

The fire was contained to the patio and roof area above the House of Fade barbershop and Gary's Gallery and did not extend into the apartment building; however, "varying levels of smoke and water damage were found throughout the buildings," Flaten said.

Firefighters had the flames under control in about half an hour. No injuries directly related to the fire were reported, though "several" residents were taken to a hospital for evaluation, Flaten said.

Thirty families stayed the night at the Baymont hotel, while one family stayed at the Comfort Inn, according to Rob Stotz, executive director of the Western North Dakota Chapter of the American Red Cross. Other displaced residents stayed with family or friends.