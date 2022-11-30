 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mandan creates business winter awards programs

111122-nws-blizzard2.jpg (copy)

Vicky Johnson clears snow from the entrance of Vicky's Bar in downtown Mandan during the Nov. 10 blizzard.

 Tom Stromme

The city of Mandan has created awards programs to encourage businesses to clear snow and decorate their buildings during winter.

The Golden Shovel Award will go to a business that best keeps adjacent sidewalks clear of snow and ice. The Winter Decorating Award will go to a business that best decorates building exteriors and interior spaces visible from the outside.

Winners will receive traveling awards along with $500 cash prizes. Runners-up in each category will receive $250 cash prizes.

“November’s ‘snowpocalypse’ was a reminder basics are vital to the enjoyment of special things,” Business Development and Communications Director Ellen Huber said, referring to the Nov. 10 blizzard that dumped 2 feet of snow on the city.

More information and a nomination form is at cityofmandan.com/winterawards

