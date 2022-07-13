Mandan continues surge in development as pandemic wanes

Mandan is looking to continue a recent uptick in residential and commercial development.

The city is adding new residential lots and subdivisions, fueling the trend that started last year after a year of uncertainty and decline in development at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in development because of COVID (decreasing)," Mandan Principal Planner Andrew Stromme said.

A boom in the housing market has been causing lots of people to move to newer areas, according to Stromme. There has been increased demand to develop residential space by the new high school under construction in the north and the new elementary school being built in the southeast part of town. Development also has been increasing by Red Trail Elementary and Mandan Middle School, both of which opened in the past 15 years.

Population growth also is a factor. Mandan grew by nearly 6,000 residents between 2010 and 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

To accommodate new development, the city is planning to build a sewage plant in the northern part of the city. Roads also are being constructed throughout the city totaling 3.5 miles. Roads have already been approved around the new schools and should be completed early next year. Stromme said this should prompt development, and that more development means more revenue for the city.

“Following construction, we anticipate new development in north Mandan," he said.

The newly platted subdivisions have been zoned for residential and commercial use. The city approved 392 new residential units between May 2021 and June 2022, with an additional 533 to be available if planned subdivisions are fully built out. Units range from single-family homes to apartment complexes.

The city also is expecting up to 20 additional commercial lots and two new city parks. Stromme said that building permits for lots are usually not issued until after roads have been completed. This can take 12-18 months after a subdivision is approved for development by the City Commission.

“The city is very optimistic about new development opportunities and what we have to offer to people in Mandan," he said.

For more information, go to https://www.cityofmandan.com/housing or contact Stromme at (701) 667-3248.