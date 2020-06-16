Mandan considers changing accessibility ordinance to help businesses during pandemic

Informal discussions have taken place between city officials about how they can best help businesses that have seen reduced revenues due to COVID-19.

One proposal involves creating a relief fund that could provide small amounts of funding, “perhaps no more than $3,000 or $5,000” to help businesses “become more innovative and resilient in the face of crisis,” according to a memo prepared by Huber for city commissioners.

The electric door ordinance has become viewed as an obstacle for the city to be able to provide struggling businesses with smaller amounts of financial assistance during the pandemic.

Beehler said she’s “not necessarily” opposed to the amended ordinance but wants to see more accountability for businesses’ use of public funds. She also said the public needs to have a voice in the process.

“Where I’m sounding the alarm is that we voted for this in 2008. COVID shouldn’t be the thing to instigate the change. If they truly want to change how they do this, either put it back for a vote of the people or have a time where people can give more input,” Beehler said.

City commissioners approved the first reading of the ordinance by a 4-1 vote at their meeting Tuesday. It will come back before the commission on July 7 for a second reading.