Mandan City Commission denies Silver Dollar liquor license, bar's future unclear

"I'm not keen on granting the license on one hand, but on the other it's a long-established business in Mandan, and if Mr. Felton is going to put up $60,000 for a new license, we have the right to revoke that license if there's any other infractions," Helbling said. "I don't know where the city of Mandan would come out on the losing end of this by granting this license."

Felton told the commission that the bar staff tries to cooperate the best it can with the city and police.

He previously applied for a liquor license for the bar, which was denied by the commission at its June 15 meeting. According to city officials, the building's property taxes were delinquent at the time of the application. City Administrator Jim Neubauer also told the commissioners that Felton did not pay the application fee when the application was submitted.

Felton told the commission that he had the funds in a different account and he did not want to transfer the money before he knew the application would be approved. He submitted a new application with a cashier's check for the fee, which is what was reviewed on Friday. The Morton County property tax website shows a property tax payment was made earlier this month.