Mandan City Commission contemplating changes to fireworks regulations

The Mandan City Commission on Tuesday directed staff to create an ordinance that would change the city's fireworks regulations.
City Administrator Jim Neubauer recommended the move. He told the Tribune that the commission gets complaints when residents light fireworks outside of approved hours and wants to be responsible to all parties involved. The number of complaints received this year were not higher than in previous years, he said.
Neubauer recommended allowing fireworks to be shot off only on July 3 and 4. The ordinance currently allows fireworks use on July 2, 3 and 4. The recommendations also would change the hours residents can use fireworks. The recommended hours are 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 3 and 4. The current hours are 12 p.m to 12 a.m. on July 2 and 3 and 12 p.m. on July 4 to 2 a.m. on July 5.
Neubauer said some residents have been confused about the change to “a.m.” after midnight and thought they could shoot fireworks during the day on July 5.
The recommendations also include doubling the fine for misusing fireworks from $75 to $150.
“It’s a good compromise for those who have to work the next day,” Commissioner Joseph Camisa Jr. said. “It also supports our neighbors who are combat veterans who have trouble getting through the holiday.”
Commissioner Mike Braun was the only member of the five-person commission to vote against accepting the recommendations, arguing that removing July 2 from the approved days wouldn’t make a substantial difference in fireworks use.
The commission directed city staff to draft an ordinance change. It will begin the approval process at its meeting on Aug. 4.
There will be opportunities for public comment on the proposed ordinance change at commission meetings on Aug. 4 and 18.
“This sends a message to the general public who abuse it that you can lose it,” Mayor Tim Helbling said about the proposed changes.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!