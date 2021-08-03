Mandan City Commission approves preliminary budget with property tax increase

Mandan residents could see a property tax increase next year after the city commission approved a preliminary budget estimating a $483,000 increase in property tax revenue.

The commission unanimously approved the preliminary 2022 budget Tuesday.

The preliminary budget is $32.4 million with a general fund budget of $14 million. The 2021 budget is $33.7 million with a $13.5 million general fund budget. The city's general fund is largely funded by a combination of sales, property and other taxes.

The preliminary budget has a total decrease in expenses of $1.3 million from the year before, Finance Director Greg Welch said Tuesday. Debt service payments and spending for capital expenses both decreased, accounting for much of the drop.

A property with a value of $275,000 that does not have a change in valuation would see a $25 increase in taxes, if the budget receives final approval. If that same property sees a 2.4% increase in value, which was the average for Mandan homes in 2021, the tax increase would be about $44. A home using eight units of water per month would see a $6 annual rise in utility costs.