Mandan City Commission approves police body cameras

The Mandan Police Department will implement body cameras after receiving approval from the city commission.

The department's request was part of the consent agenda at Tuesday's commission meeting. The commission approved it unanimously with no discussion.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The police department received a quote for the equipment from Digital-Ally, which already provides the department with cameras inside police vehicles. A memo from the police to the commission said that using the same company for both cameras would allow for better integration. The total package includes 28 body cameras, upgraded in-car cameras, accessories, set-up, training and cloud storage for a five-year subscription. The package would cost $164,695.

The department also received approval to request grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice to offset the cost of the cameras. They are asking for $36,918, which would bring the total cost down to $127,776.50, paid over the course of five years, according to the memo.

The Morton County Sheriff's Office began looking into body cameras in 2018, and the Lincoln Police Department began using them in early 2020. The Bismarck Police Department and the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department do not use the technology.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.