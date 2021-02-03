Mandan City Commission approves employee pay raises

The Mandan City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to bring employee salaries up to par with market rates, which city officials say will help retain staff.
The salary adjustments, which go into effect the first pay period in April, will not affect the mill levy or utility bills for 2021 or 2022, Finance Director Greg Welch said.
Implementing the plan will cost about $500,000, half of which the city already accounted for in the 2021 budget. The remaining funds will come from savings from vacant positions and additional revenue from building inspection permits and city sales taxes, Welch said. Most of the salaries that will be adjusted are in public safety, such as police, fire and some public works employees.
Police Chief Jason Ziegler, Public Works Director Mitch Bitz and Fire Chief Steve Nardello all told the commission that the pay raises would help keep employees with the city.
"I know a lot of them wouldn't have left if it weren't for the pay," Nardello said. "They had to get second and third jobs to maintain their homes."
The commission green-lit a salary study by consulting firm Condrey and Associates last March on the recommendation of city department heads and employees.
The Condrey study found that Mandan's wages are below the market rate, which can impede the hiring and retaining of employees. The study compared the city to others in North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota, along with Burleigh County and the state of North Dakota.
City staff at a Jan. 5 meeting recommended the "open-range" plan approved Tuesday that would make salaries more competitive and give the commission more flexibility to determine merit-based or cost-of-living adjustments based on economic conditions.
Prior to Dec. 30, city staff, including Mayor Tim Helbling and Commissioner Joseph Camisa, had met and decided to recommend a "step" salary plan, which sets out specific salary increases between pay steps. The open-range plan was not included in discussions among city officials until Dec. 30, and commissioners said they did not receive the updated plan options until just a few hours before the January meeting. Many were hesitant to approve a salary plan that night for a number of reasons, including timing, and concerns with the study data and how sustainable a salary plan would be.
City department heads had two meetings between January's commission meeting and Tuesday's, and again recommended the open-range plan, Human Resources Director Brittany Cullen told the commission.
An open-range plan is more flexible than a step plan, under which there's a 2.5% pay increase between each step for merit increases that the city would have to budget for in addition to cost-of-living raises. The city might have to choose between a merit or cost-of-living raise depending on economic conditions. An open-range plan gives the commission the opportunity to set a total salary budget and determine how much money goes to cost-of-living raises and how much goes to merit raises.
"I don't agree with it 100%, but I do support it," Helbling said. "I do support the employees."
