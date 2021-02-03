Mandan City Commission approves employee pay raises

The Mandan City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to bring employee salaries up to par with market rates, which city officials say will help retain staff.

The salary adjustments, which go into effect the first pay period in April, will not affect the mill levy or utility bills for 2021 or 2022, Finance Director Greg Welch said.

Implementing the plan will cost about $500,000, half of which the city already accounted for in the 2021 budget. The remaining funds will come from savings from vacant positions and additional revenue from building inspection permits and city sales taxes, Welch said. Most of the salaries that will be adjusted are in public safety, such as police, fire and some public works employees.

Police Chief Jason Ziegler, Public Works Director Mitch Bitz and Fire Chief Steve Nardello all told the commission that the pay raises would help keep employees with the city.

"I know a lot of them wouldn't have left if it weren't for the pay," Nardello said. "They had to get second and third jobs to maintain their homes."

The commission green-lit a salary study by consulting firm Condrey and Associates last March on the recommendation of city department heads and employees.