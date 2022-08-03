Mandan City Commission approves $33.4 million preliminary 2023 budget; hearing set in September

Mandan’s preliminary 2023 budget calls for about a $1 million increase in spending over last year but does not raise the city mill levy.

The City Commission approved the preliminary budget Tuesday evening. The commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at City Hall, before considering final approval.

The preliminary budget is estimated at $33.4 million with a general fund budget of $14.3 million. The 2022 budget is $32.4 million with a general fund budget of $14 million. Proposed expenses are $986,000 higher than last year, according to the city. Without the city sales tax, the 64 mill property tax levy would need to increase by about 18 mills.

The city is taking several steps to balance the budget, including using $490,000 from the street utility fund to complete an LED street lights replacement project and $560,000 from the water and sewer utility fund to purchase a vacuum tanker truck that will be used for various water and sewer work.

“It’s tough to balance providing city services without overly burdening taxpayers,” Mayor Tim Helbling said in a statement. “But the city is using fund reserves to help lessen the burden on our residents.”

A residential property valued at $100,000, with no valuation increase, would not see an increase in property taxes in 2023. If a similar property sees a 9.6% increase in value -- which was the average for Mandan homes in 2022 -- residents would see an increase in property taxes of $27. This excludes any special assessments.

A home using eight units of water per month would see a $1.39 monthly increase for utility charges, totaling $17 annually. If a residential property sees a 9.6% increase in value, the total annual increase for property taxes and utility bills would be $44.

Mandan's budget impacts only a portion of a city property owner's tax bill. Property valuations and the budgets for Morton County, the park district and the school district also impact property taxes.

Mandan's proposed budget includes a 4% salary increase for employees, with five police department promotions. The city plans to use savings from vacant positions to boost pay for hard-to-fill positions.

The city received $2.9 million of federal CARES Act coronavirus pandemic aid, and began using the funds in 2022 with plans to use $1.1 million in 2023 to help finance general fund operations. Finance Director Greg Welch said the city will be able to use the remaining $1.5 million in the 2024 and 2025 budgets.