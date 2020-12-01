Mandan City Commission again allows to-go alcohol sales

Restaurants in Mandan can sell alcohol with to-go food orders until the end of the year.

The Mandan City Commission voted Tuesday to extend a moratorium allowing the sale of sealed bottles or cans of alcohol with to-go food orders until Dec. 31.

Gov. Doug Burgum on Nov. 13 prohibited in-person dining from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and implemented other measures to try to limit the spread of COVID-19. The order is in place until Dec. 14.

The commission initially approved the moratorium in April, when Burgum shut down businesses at the onset of the pandemic, and it expired on June 30.

