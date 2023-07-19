The Mandan City Commission is moving forward with drafting an ordinance to allow cigar lounges in the city.

The city in December began allowing the mobile sale of cigars with a permit, after a request from Big Stick Cigars, which opened in March 2022 and is owned by Josette Dupree in the same location as Dupree Firearms Training. The shop sells cigars, pipe tobacco and accessories but not cigarettes, vapes or rolling papers, according to a letter sent to the City Commission.

Dupree is now asking the commission to change city ordinance to allow her shop to open a cigar lounge following a change in state law approved by the Legislature earlier this year. She also wants to sell her product at golf courses, where a tobacco-free policy is in place.

Rep. Dan Ruby, R-Minot, brought forth House Bill 1229, which amends the state's smoking restrictions to allow for cigar lounges. Gov. Doug Burgum signed the bill, and it takes effect Aug. 1.

The bill allows for indoor smoking of cigars at licensed lounges that are enclosed on all sides and equipped with a humidor and a ventilation system that does not move air into nonsmoking areas. Pipe tobacco is not permitted under the legislation.

"The community support of Big Stick Cigars has been tremendous. Overwhelming requests at our shop is to to take our humidor to the next level and have a cigar lounge," Dupree wrote to the commission.

She also requested the ability to sell at Prairie West and Mandan Municipal golf courses, citing numerous requests.

"Today I am asking on behalf of myself and the many cigar smokers in our community for your support to allow for the sale of cigars at controlled, outdoor tournament celebrations," Dupree said in her letter.

City Administrator Jim Neubauer said that decision will have to be made by the Mandan Park District.