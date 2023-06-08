The Mandan City Commission this week approved changes to liquor license rules.

The Tuesday vote was unanimous. No one spoke during a period of public comment.

A new Class H license will allow for the selling of alcohol at catered events. Licensees can operate a cash bar at up to 20 catered events per license year with an off-premises alcohol liability insurance policy, as long as gross sales of alcoholic beverages are not greater than 40% of the total gross sales of food and alcoholic beverages.

Updates to the Class DY license allow for distilleries from all over the state to provide samples and to sell spirits by the glass or enclosed containers at certain events in Mandan by obtaining a special event permit. Class DY licensees also will be able to obtain a retail alcohol license allowing the on-premises sale of alcoholic beverages at a restaurant owned by a domestic distillery and located on property contiguous to the distillery.

The city began looking at changing its alcohol ordinances in December after groups asked about catering events in Mandan and a distillery asked about dispensing samples.