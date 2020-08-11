Mandan apartment building fire has similarities to blaze a year ago at neighboring apartments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fire at a 36-unit apartment building in Mandan has similarities to a blaze a year ago that destroyed the neighboring apartments, likely starting on the upper floor and moving quickly through the attic, authorities said Tuesday.

The fire at the Sunset Bluffs apartments on 31st Street Northwest was in the attic when Mandan firefighters got to the scene just after 7 p.m. Monday.

“The roof is burned off,” Fire Chief Steve Nardello said Tuesday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. The number of displaced residents wasn't immediately available. Efforts were in the works to find them housing and provide essentials. Meanwhile, authorities continued to investigate the cause of the blaze.

The fire started on the third floor -- possibly on a balcony -- in much the same way a blaze destroyed the neighboring three-story, 42-unit building in the Sunset Bluffs complex on July 14, 2019. Officials determined that fire was accidental, with discarded smoking materials the likely cause. The building was later razed and has not been rebuilt.

Monday's fire moved up the side of the building and into the attic. Warm outdoor temperatures contribute to the spread of such a fire because the building materials are already heated, Nardello said.