A section of Mandan's Sixth Avenue Southeast just south of Main Street will be closed for two 12-hour periods this weekend.

BNSF Railway will be replacing a fuel line on the south side of the railroad overpass over Sixth Avenue Southeast, weather permitting. Any changes in the plan will be posted at cityofmandan.com/news.

The closures will happen overnight, from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, and from 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the city. Sixth Avenue Southeast from Main Street to just north of Frontier Trail will be closed. This includes both the roadway and the pedestrian trail. Access to businesses and residential areas will remain open.

Motorists can access Sixth Avenue Southeast/state Highway 1806 from Third Street, using Memorial Highway or 10th Avenue West.