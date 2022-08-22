Longtime Mandan business leader, spokeswoman leaving

Longtime Mandan Business Development and Communications Director Ellen Huber is leaving her position in January.

Huber recently notified the City Commission of her decision. She said she wants to devote time to family, decompress and assess other opportunities.

Mandan hired Huber as its first business development director in 2006 after receiving input from residents wanting an advocate for the city to supplement the work of metro entities such as the chamber and the convention and visitors bureau. The role evolved to encompass leading the city's economic and community development programs and projects, and serving as the city's spokeswoman.

"In addition to her knowledge of programs that benefit residents and businesses in Mandan, her knowledge of state programs is second to none," Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling said. "One thing that has set her apart is her drive and passion for our community. It shows in everything she does."

Huber served on the Economic Development Association of North Dakota board from 2012-21, including a two-year term as president from 2017-19. In 2016, she was named Governor’s Choice for Large Community Economic Developer of the Year.

The city in a statement said officials will "evaluate priorities and fine-tune staff roles" before starting the hiring and transition process.