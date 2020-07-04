Local veteran spreads patriotism with beaded flags

A Vietnam veteran from Captains' Landing Township makes and gives away beaded American flags to spread patriotism.
After serving 20 years in the military, Freddie Rios likes to spend his retirement in his shop, where he makes his beaded flag pins by hand.
He does not charge anything for them and donates any money he does receive to the VFW. He instead tells people to honor their new flag and to wear it with pride.
“I enjoy doing community service, that's why I give them away,” Rios said. “I’m just trying to help emphasize thanks for the United States.”
Beadwork has been a lifelong hobby for Rios. He first learned how to do it as a teenager when he attended Santa Fe High in New Mexico.
“When I went to school in the '50s, you had your math and your history, but we also had to take a class on woodworking, basket making and beadwork,” Rios said. “It was quite something.”
To make a flag, Rios carefully counts and strings all 880 beads in a specific pattern. He then lines up the beads and glues them onto a patch of leather.
The entire process takes six to eight hours per flag. Larger and more intricate pieces can take as long as three weeks to complete.
“It's tedious but I love it because it's an honor to do something like that and to make it look good,” Rios said.
Rios has made about 500 flags and has given them all away. He has given them to prominent figures including Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. John Hoeven, Sen. Kevin Cramer and Rep. Kelly Armstrong.
“When I gave the governor his flag, he had tears in his eyes,” Rios said. “And that’s why I do it, for that pride and joy.”
