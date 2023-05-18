The city of Mandan has partnered with a Fargo-based bank to launch a program dedicated to improving Mandan’s housing stock.
The City Commission on Tuesday accepted an offer from Gate City Bank for a program that will provide $2 million in low-interest loans each year to revitalize homes in the community. The program launched that day.
A 2015 study by consulting firm Hanna Keelan Associates found that 843 homes in Mandan could be targeted for moderate or substantial rehabilitation. The total cost comes to $34.5 million when adjusted for inflation.
The Neighborhood Revitalization Program will allow city residents to apply for loans of $10,000 to $100,000 with interest rates ranging from 3.01% to 3.5% at 10-15-year terms. All loans are financed through the bank and come at no cost to the city.
Typical loans of this type usually have a 7-9% interest rate, according to Jake Fisketjon, Gate City assistant vice president in Mandan.
People are also reading…
The city will be responsible for receiving and accessing applications, while the bank will determine the creditworthiness of applicants. Applicants must possess an account with the bank to qualify.
Qualification criteria include:
- Property must be in the revitalization zone
- Property must be zoned for residential use
- Property must be outside of the 100-year floodplain
- Property must have an assessed value of under $275,000
- Property taxes must be up to date
- Home must be owner-occupied. Duplexes qualify.
- Home must be at least 40 years old
Fabricated homes do not qualify for the program.
The revitalization zone set by Mandan is for homes in the heart of the city, with the zone running from Interstate 94 to the Heart River.
Qualifying homes are eligible for improvements including:
- Foundation work
- Siding, roofing, window and garage work
- Addition of a bedroom or new living space
- Major interior remodeling or replacement of major mechanical systems
- Landscaping, porch or decking upgrades
- Retaining wall addition or update
- Converting rental unit to owner-occupied space
- Water and sewer upgrades
- Radon mitigation
“I think it's another tool in the toolbox to keep Mandan getting better and better every day,” Mayor Tim Helbling said.
The program exists in other North Dakota cities including Williston, Fargo, West Fargo, Grand Forks and Wahpeton, and in some Minnesota cities including East Grand Forks, Moorhead, Breckenridge, Alexandria and Fergus Falls.
Applications for the 2023 year are due Oct. 31. More information about the program is at: https://www.cityofmandan.com/neighborhoodrevitalization.
Reach David Velázquez at 701-250-8264 or david.velazquez@bismarcktribune.com.