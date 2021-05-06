Lineworker training facility in Mandan getting $5 million upgrade

Work is slated to begin this summer on a new facility for Bismarck State College's lineworker program at its campus in Mandan next to the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives.
The existing facility consisting of a classroom and shop has been around since 1970. Students learn the ins and outs of various vehicles and pieces of equipment used by utilities, and utility poles stick out of the ground nearby for students to learn to climb.
Winter can bring bitterly cold air and high winds to the site, forcing those in the program to stay on the ground. Two winters ago, students were grounded for an entire month waiting for the weather to improve.
"We would take them in the shop and try to keep them busy," instructor Bill Gieser said. "You're trying to teach them what they would be doing up in the air."
That won't be a problem after the new 26,000-square-foot facility opens next year.
"We can set poles in there," Gieser said.
The program at BSC is the only one of its kind in the state. It's had 1,700 graduates over the years who go onto jobs with co-ops, utilities and contractors, where they make up to $40 per hour.
At least 80% of the lineworkers employed by North Dakota's co-ops go through the 10-month program, estimated Josh Kramer, executive vice president and general manager of the rural co-op association.
"The co-ops always have a number of good applicants," he said.
The association sometimes brings lineworkers from co-ops across the state to its headquarters in Mandan for training, but it's limited to hosting those sessions in spring and summer due to the weather.
"This is going to expand our opportunities to do safety training with our co-ops," Kramer said.
The expansion will help students learn a host of skills -- from constructing poles and rescuing workers in the air to learning to prevent falls. Students will be able to use truck driving simulators on-site rather than have to commute to the college's main campus in Bismarck to make use of the simulators there.
Prospective students go through a brief summer session to learn the ropes before committing to the full program, Gieser said.
The expansion will be funded by a $4 million grant from the U.S. Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration. North Dakota's electric co-ops are providing another $1 million.
