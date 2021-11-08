Incident at Mandan Refinery prompts significant flaring, causes social media stir

A Sunday evening incident at the Mandan Refinery prompted a significant amount of flaring that lit up the night sky.

The event was the result of a "brief operational upset" at the refinery, Marathon Petroleum spokesperson Melissa Ory told the Tribune in an emailed statement. No one was injured, and the flares did not spark any fires, she said.

"As always, our top priority is the safety of our employees, contractors, the community and the environment as refinery personnel continue towards safely resuming normal operations," Ory said.

The refinery uses flares to manage pressure within the facility, she said. Flaring is the process of burning off gases, as opposed to venting them directly into the atmosphere.

It's not uncommon to see flares at the refinery, but Sunday's flaring appeared to be greater than normal and prompted concerns on social media as Bismarck and Mandan residents wondered what had happened.

Ory did not elaborate when the Tribune requested more details about the nature of the incident. Morton County Emergency Manager Cody Mattson told the Tribune that he had not heard of any incident at the refinery but was reaching out to Marathon for information.

Ory said Marathon has "made required regulatory notifications, and remain in touch with regulatory officials."

The Tribune reached out to the state Department of Environmental Quality but did not immediately receive a response.

The refinery processes North Dakota oil into gasoline, distillates, propane and heavy fuel oil, according to its website.

