Improperly discarded smoking materials cause of Sunset Bluffs apartment fire

A fire that displaced residents of a Sunset Bluffs apartment building in northwest Mandan was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, police said Friday.
The blaze has been ruled "unintentional/accidental," Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten said. The determination was made after examination of physical evidence and interviews with building occupants and witnesses, she said.
Information on whether the specific cause was a cigarette discarded in a plant pot wasn't immediately available Friday, according to Flaten. Potting soil can be flammable.
The Monday evening fire in the 36-unit building began on a third-floor balcony, according to Flaten. It spread through the attic until the rooftop was consumed, in much the same way as a fire that destroyed a neighboring three-story, 42-unit building in the Sunset Bluffs complex on July 14, 2019.
Officials determined that fire also was accidental, with discarded smoking materials the likely cause.
No one was injured in Monday's fire, but residents of the 31 occupied units were displaced. Many have been staying in area hotels this week, according to the American Red Cross. It won't be known for a while whether the building can be saved, according to Eagle Eye Management Owner Philip Butz.
Residents were allowed back into the building to retrieve belongings on the first and second floors Wednesday and Thursday.
Four tenants reported items were taken from their units sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon, Flaten said. The outside door locks had been changed by apartment management, Flaten said. It’s unclear if other door locks had been changed.
Boots, jewelry and medical marijuana were reported stolen by one tenant, and another lost 25 pair of Calvin Klein underwear valued at $500, Flaten said.
Organizers of relief efforts for residents have set up in a warehouse at 3305 Old Red Trail provided by National Information Solutions Cooperative. Sunset Apartment Fire Official is listing donation needs on its Facebook page daily. Needs on Friday included furniture, household goods, laundry items, laundry baskets, hangers, new undergarments of all sizes and bedding of all sizes. The group asked that people not bring clothes and no personal hygiene items.
Kupper Chevrolet is hosting a community lunch with a freewill offering for fire victims every Thursday for the next three weeks at its dealership at 1500 2nd St. NE.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!