Improperly discarded smoking materials cause of Sunset Bluffs apartment fire

A fire that displaced residents of a Sunset Bluffs apartment building in northwest Mandan was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, police said Friday.

The blaze has been ruled "unintentional/accidental," Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten said. The determination was made after examination of physical evidence and interviews with building occupants and witnesses, she said.

Information on whether the specific cause was a cigarette discarded in a plant pot wasn't immediately available Friday, according to Flaten. Potting soil can be flammable.

The Monday evening fire in the 36-unit building began on a third-floor balcony, according to Flaten. It spread through the attic until the rooftop was consumed, in much the same way as a fire that destroyed a neighboring three-story, 42-unit building in the Sunset Bluffs complex on July 14, 2019.

Officials determined that fire also was accidental, with discarded smoking materials the likely cause.