Highway 1806 project in Mandan starts Monday

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday on state Highway 1806 in Mandan, from the Heart River to Main Street.

The project will consist of concrete pavement repairs on Sixth Avenue, a concrete overlay on the Heart River Bridge, and construction of a left turn lane. Sidewalk, street lighting and traffic signals also will be modified.

Left turns will be prohibited from Sixth Avenue onto Third Street during construction. The project is expected to be completed in late September.

Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

