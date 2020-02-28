Helbling, Davis pursue reelection for Mandan City Commission, Braun undecided

Two of the three Mandan city commissioners up for reelection in June are running for another term, while the third hasn’t yet made up his mind.

Mayor Tim Helbling told the Tribune he plans to seek a third four-year term. Commissioner Scott Davis said he plans to run for a second term. Commissioner Mike Braun said he hasn’t decided whether to seek a third term.

“Scheduling has been extremely difficult,” he said about juggling his commissioner duties with his work for a security firm at Marathon's Mandan Refinery.

Helbling said he decided to seek another term as mayor to “see Mandan keep moving in what I feel is the right direction.” He wants to see the business community “continue to grow,” and make sure the city isn’t “overshadowed by Bismarck like we used to be.”

He said he was proud of “pushing to get our bays plugged” during the 2011 Missouri River flood.

“We said, ‘Well, let’s get some clay and plug the bays and give that a try,’ and the (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) said 'that will never work, they are just going to blow out of there,'” Helbling said. “And we said ‘No. It’s worth a chance. We’re gonna give it a try.’”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}