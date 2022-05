The public is invited to a flagpole dedication in Mandan at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The new flagpole is at the welcome and electronic messaging structure at the east end of Main Street near the intersection with The Strip.

The event will be hosted by the Knights of Columbus. Lunch will be served afterward at the Mandan Moose Lodge No. 425, at 111 11th Ave. NE.

