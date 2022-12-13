First stack at Heskett Station comes down; power plant moving from coal to gas

One of the two tall stacks at the Heskett Station north of Mandan was taken down Tuesday as part of the decommissioning process of North Dakota’s oldest coal-fired power plant.

Montana-Dakota Utilities announced in 2019 that it planned to stop operating Units 1 and 2, as well as another coal-fired power plant, Lewis & Clark Station near Sidney, Montana. The two units north of Mandan were retired in February; the decommissioning of that site will continue into next summer, MDU spokesperson Mark Hanson said. Heskett will continue to produce power using natural gas.

The demolition contractor hired an explosives expert to take down the first stack. The second stack will follow next spring.

“So they do like a detonation on the base of it ... and then it basically falls over like a tree,” Hanson said.

Heskett’s Unit 1 fired up for the first time in 1954 with a 25-megawatt capacity. It was the largest coal plant in the state in those days. In 1963, MDU installed a larger unit with a 75-megawatt capacity at the site. Heskett made up the oldest still-operating coal-fired power plant in North Dakota until February, when the coal units were retired. Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Leland Olds Station has that distinction now. It began operating in 1966.

MDU has cited low-cost natural gas, the low price of power on the market and rising coal costs as factors in retiring Heskett’s coal units.

“They were retired because they’re smaller, older units and just weren’t competitive in the electric market any longer,” Hanson said. “... They actually ran a lot longer than (what) was anticipated when they were first built.”

Heskett Station will continue to send power into the grid via an existing natural gas-fired unit -- which was installed in 2014 -- and another one that’s under construction.

“It’s like a mirror image of the one that went online in 2014,” Hanson said of the additional 88-megawatt unit that will go online by the second quarter of next year.

Both are peaking units. They will sit at the ready much of the time, waiting for a spike in electricity demand before being fired up.

“They’re generally not used unless we’re at our peak demand, and so they’re units that can start up very quickly, be online within 20 minutes and come off quickly,” Hanson said.

The gas comes from the Northern Border Pipeline, which starts in Canada and picks up a significant amount of gas produced in western North Dakota’s Bakken oil fields.