Fire destroys Mandan home

Fire destroyed a mobile home in Mandan on Saturday and displaced one person, authorities said.

The mobile home at 1105 Pioneer Trail was engulfed in flames when police and firefighters arrived at about 2:30 p.m., police Sgt. Jason Neuberger said. The man who lived in the home was not there at the time of the fire.

Several neighboring homes were evacuated but none was damaged. Outbuildings on the property of the destroyed home received some damage, Neuberger said.

The Mandan Fire Department is investigating the fire. There were no injuries, Neuberger said.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

