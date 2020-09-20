Fire damages storage building at Kist Livestock in Mandan

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fire on Sunday morning in Mandan destroyed a shed at Kist Livestock Auction.

The fire occurred about 6:45 a.m. on the northwest side of the property, according to Firefighter Carter Hanson.

The Mandan Fire Department extinguished the blaze. Police helped with traffic control and locating fire hydrants.

A shed with two tractors inside was destroyed, according to Hanson. Mandan Police Sgt. David Raugust said the shed also contained hay.

No people or animals were injured. The fire is under investigation.

