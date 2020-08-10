You have permission to edit this article.
Fire crews respond to large apartment fire in Mandan
Onlookers gather Monday night as fire crews respond to a massive blaze at a three-story apartment building in northwest Mandan. The complex at 1619 31st St. NW is next to the building that burned in July 2019 and was later razed. No information was immediately available about the fire. The Red Cross was called to assist people who have been displaced.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Fire crews responded Monday night to a large fire at an apartment complex in northwest Mandan.

The three-story apartment complex is next to the building that burned in July 2019 and was later razed. 

Police were asking people to stay away from the area of the Sunset Bluffs Apartments to keep the area clear. The Mandan Fire Department was not immediately available for comment and Mandan Police said they were not able to release information. 

The Red Cross was requested to assist an unknown number of people who have been displaced from 1619 31st St. NW, said Gretchen Hjelmstad, executive director for the Red Cross region in eastern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.

Mandan police were directing residents of the Sunset Bluffs Apartments who are in need of emergency shelter to call 701-595-2971.

Check back for updates on this story.

