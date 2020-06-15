Fatal crash at Mandan airport involved homebuilt plane; pilot ID still not released

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Saturday's fatal plane crash at the Mandan Municipal Airport occurred after takeoff, and the homebuilt aircraft burned and was destroyed in the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday.

Police will hold off releasing the name of the pilot who died until an autopsy is complete, Mandan Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten said. The pilot was the only person on board the small aircraft that crashed about 1:45 p.m. Saturday off the airport runway.

Authorities believe they know the identity of the pilot, who appears to be from North Dakota, but they are awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner's office within the next few days, Flaten said.

The aircraft was a Van's RV-8, FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro said. The plane is a two-seat, single-engine aircraft made for aerobatics that is built from a kit, according to the Van's Aircraft website.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the crash. Mandan Airport Manager Jim Lawler declined to comment on the crash Monday.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

