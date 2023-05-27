Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. ANTHONY - Many rural cemeteries in the Mandan area are maintained yearlong by a committee, but there’s one that gets some extra care right before Memorial Day.

The Rural Union Methodist Association Cemetery, or simply the Rural Union Cemetery, is north of St. Anthony. A small Methodist church built in 1949 by the Ulkenholz family stands beside it. Graves from the early 1900s are found there. And bright vibrant flowers can be found on every tombstone right before Memorial Day, thanks to the descendants of the Schauss family.

The tradition started over 50 years ago. Members of the Schauss family grew up and went to church in south Mandan. Sisters Dorothy, Clara and Arlene would come out to the cemetery to maintain their grandparents’ graves. It started with just their family’s tombstones. But since they were already there, the sisters began to clean more and more of the surrounding area.

Lynn Crouse, daughter of Dorothy, came out to the cemetery once when she was teenager with her mother and aunts. It usually was just the three of them in the beginning, she said. Only after the sisters died did Crouse and her cousins — Wanda Guenthner, Kim Hust, Bonnie Petryszyn, Colette Barth and Danielle Pulkrabek — begin to take over their mothers’ work.

Now, every year before Memorial Day, they send out an invite to members of the family — the cousins’ spouses, children and grandchildren. They notify the cemetery committee that they’ll be in charge for cleanup in May.

“Memorial Day is the time when you remember those who have passed,” Crouse said.

The family brings in riding mowers, push mowers and weed whackers sometime in mid-May. They wash the stones and trim around them. Newer graves are left alone since some of those families are still around. But older graves most likely don’t have family in the area anymore, and the Schauss family descendants will place flowers on those tombstones.

They get their flowers via donations. Crouse's grandparents and parents are buried in town, and the Schauss family descendants will bring the older flowers from those grave sites to Rural Union Cemetery when the town gravesites get new flowers. Everything is recycled.

The family has a potluck afterward. They bring sandwiches and salads. Pulkrabek, who died last year, would bring chicken that her nieces and nephews always looked forward to. Around 10 people usually show up to help and spend time with family, according to Crouse. One year around 20 people attended.

“If they can make it, they make it,” Crouse said. “They have a good time, too. And of course the little kids love running around, hanging on the gate.”

For the family it’s not just a way to keep up the tradition, but to also keep in contact. Crouse and her cousins hope that their children will carry on the tradition.

Crouse mentioned that as she and her cousins are getting older, it’s harder to work in the cemetery. This year it was particularly hot. The cleanup took more than two hours instead of the usual hour and a half.

The oldest grave in the cemetery dates to 1903, and stones of the ones from before the 1940s have sunken into the ground. But even though the family doesn't know any of them, “We just need to remember those people," Crouse said. "That’s where we came from.”