Easements sought for preserving views at North Dakota's oldest state park

Officials looking to preserve scenic views in North Dakota's oldest state park are hopeful local property owners will agree to easements on their land.

Two landowners say they understand the issue of protecting Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park's scenery, but they're not completely on board with the proposal.

The 2021 Legislature budgeted $50,000 to pay landowners for viewshed easements west of the park south of Mandan. Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer commanded the Seventh Cavalry there from 1873-76 prior to his death at the Battle of the Little Bighorn. The easements would stop development within the 81.21-acre area.

Morton County has had a building moratorium in the park area for two decades. County officials a few years ago began discussing the idea of a permanent regulation, and in 2020 they wrote to the state about protecting the viewshed.

Three landowners would be affected by easements, which the state parks chief said would be voluntary. The parcels are directly west of the Custer House and Cavalry Square.

"I'm really excited for this opportunity," Parks and Recreation Department Director Cody Schulz said. "It allows us to strike a balance between protecting the natural beauty and historical significance and doing it in a way that's voluntary with these landowners and through collaboration."

Viewshed easements have been done at national parks and national monuments but "are fairly unique in North Dakota, as far as I'm aware," he said.

Building moratorium

Since 2000, Morton County has had a building moratorium in a nearly 400-acre area around the park, affecting 17 landowners.

In 2019, the county discussed a potential, permanent policy to restrict development in the area after the county tax equalization office mistakenly issued a building permit to a landowner. The idea of a permanent regulation brought objections from landowners and didn't advance, Planning and Zoning Director Natalie Pierce said.

In 2020, the county told the state the method to protect the viewshed is not regulation but purchases of scenic easements or land, which "Morton County is not in a financial position to execute."

"If there is no movement from the state to protect the viewshed by the conclusion of the 2021 legislative session, the county is planning to lift the building moratorium completely," the county wrote to state lawmakers and agency heads.

County Commissioner Andy Zachmeier said the county will see what the state is able to accomplish with easements.

"Eventually it's got to be addressed," he said of the moratorium.

Landowners

Landowner Linda Morrow Schauer said she has no plans to sign an easement but would have to consider the cost and what all would be involved.

She said she is not in favor of protecting the viewshed, saying, "They didn't protect me and my land, so why should I protect them?" She didn't elaborate.

Brandon Koch, who lives on property his father owns bordering the park, said his family has had private meetings with park officials, but the $50,000 budget for all landowners "seems a little low."

His family "probably won't" sign an easement, he said. His family had to obtain a variance to build their house, and would like to develop their land for livestock.

He said he understands the viewshed issue, but sees alternatives such as using certain colors for buildings or planting tree rows.

"If they had a program where they'd help with tree row planting, we'd jump on that more than the lease agreement," Koch said.

Parks and Recreation has made some initial calls to the landowners and is working toward in-person meetings, department spokeswoman Kristin Byram said.

Schulz said Parks and Recreation is working with the Attorney General Office "regarding our parameters," and will discuss with landowners the lengths of what any easement would be. The department is interested in it being a multiyear easement.

He said the hope would be to have everything finalized by the end of June 2023.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

