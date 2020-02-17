Early literacy focus of Mandan's 'Raising a Reader' program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“It’s all about early literacy development,” said Vonda Dahl, literacy coordinator for the school district. “It does not teach children how to read. Its main purpose is for children and parents to have a shared book experience.”

Research shows that access to books at a young age tends to improve a child’s reading success as a student later on in school, she said.

Raising a Reader is administered in 2,900 locations throughout the country, according to the program website. In Bismarck, the program serves more than 800 children through the Bismarck Early Childhood Education Program, Head Start, Right Track, YMCA and home visits.

The Mandan program is part of a three-year $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education for literacy efforts targeted to all ages of children, from infancy to 12th grade. The school district does not offer preschool, but the Raising a Reader program fulfilled grant requirements to reach children younger than kindergarten-age.

Each bag of books available to families is labeled with an age range, such as 0-2, 3-4 or preschool. Families come to one of Mandan’s six elementary schools each week on a designated day after school to pick up a bag.