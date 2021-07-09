Driver faces charges after Mandan woman killed in two-vehicle crash

The driver of a van involved in a crash that claimed the life of a Mandan woman and injured four others has been charged with four felonies.

Chad Gourneau, 23, allegedly failed to yield the right of way before crossing Memorial Highway at the intersection of Third Street Southeast on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Heather Robbins, 42, a passenger in the 200 Ford Windstar van that Gourneau was driving, was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital, the patrol said.

The van and a 2020 GMC pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer collided in the middle of the intersection. The pickup was westbound and struck the passenger side of the van, according to the patrol.

Gourneau fled but was later apprehended. He's been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, three counts of leaving the scene of an accident that involved injury, and misdemeanors for aggravated reckless driving and driving while his license was suspended, court records show. Two other passengers in the van -- MacKenzie Kimball, 24, of Mandan, and Linda Longie, 21, of Bismarck -- were taken to a Bismarck hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Gourneau and the 16-year-old Mandan boy who was driving the pickup suffered injuries that were not life threatening, the patrol said.