Down Mandan apartment residents displaced by fire given clear to return

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Residents of a downtown Mandan apartment building displaced by fire a week ago have been given the all clear to return, according to the American Red Cross.

All 50 units of the four-story Lewis and Clark Apartments on West Main Street were evacuated when fire broke out the night of Sept. 2 on the roof of the business building adjacent to the west, where there was a wooden patio area for apartment residents. Police said an initial investigation determined the blaze likely was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

Some families were able to return over the weekend. The rest got the OK on Wednesday, according to Rob Stotz, executive director of the Western North Dakota Chapter of the American Red Cross.

"Red Cross caseworkers will continue to support moving forward," he said.

The Mandan Fire Relief group, which organized after the Sunset Bluffs apartment fire in northwest Mandan about a month ago, also has been collecting donations for the Lewis and Clark residents in a warehouse at 3305 Old Red Trail in Mandan. More information is available on the group's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MandanFireRelief/.

No serious injuries were reported in the fire, which damaged the House of Fade barbershop and Gary's Gallery.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0