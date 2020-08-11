Displaced by apartment fire, family takes stock as smoke settles

Lori Ficklin pulled up to her parking garage the morning after evacuating her burning apartment building to find the door ajar and a mess inside.
The lawn chairs she kept stored in the corner sat open. A box full of Christmas decorations, school papers and an album documenting her baby years had toppled over, spilling its contents across the ground.
“Who does something like this?” she said, fighting back tears as she waited for a police officer to show up so she could file a report about the apparent burglary.
The scene before her Tuesday seemed like a cruel twist after what she experienced the previous night, when she returned with her family from dinner to find the apartment building ablaze two stories above her first-floor unit.
It didn’t take long for the officer to figure out who was responsible for the disarray in her garage.
“The firefighters used it as an escape to get a break from the smoke,” Ficklin said, laughing as she explained the misunderstanding.
The moment of relief came after a chaotic 14 hours for her family and the others living in the 36-unit Sunset Bluffs apartment building in northwest Mandan.
The evening before, Ficklin dialed 911 and described to the operator the flames a few stories above her head while she ran into the home to gather an armful of belongings. She grabbed a work uniform and baby books with photos of her two children, 16-year-old Bella and 13-year-old Braden. She ushered out the family’s chihuahua, Bam, and made it back to the car.
Meanwhile, Cheri Beaudry, her mother in town from Washburn, ran down the hallway trying to set off the fire alarm to alert the other residents to the fire. When she couldn’t figure it out, she started banging on doors to make sure her daughter’s neighbors knew to get out of the building.
The family then drove to Mandan Middle School across the street and watched from the field as firefighters battled the flames.
The scene seemed eerily familiar to one they witnessed a year ago when the building next to theirs in the same apartment complex burned. That hot July day, the Ficklins let displaced residents into their building to stay cool while the firefighters worked.
Then, like now, a number of onlookers arrived to gawk at the flames and billowing black smoke.
“Why do so many people line up to watch someone’s tragedy?” Ficklin recalled thinking at the time.
Throngs of people flocked to the middle school to take in the scene alongside the family Monday night. At times when the wind blew smoke their way, it became hard to breathe. The family stayed long after dark.
Beaudry offered an optimistic take: Maybe each onlooker who came said a prayer?
“They might have been there for support,” she suggested.
The family found an abundance of support later that night at the Blackstone Hotel just up the road. They and 10 other families stayed there free of charge thanks to benefactors who paid for rooms for displaced residents.
As soon as word about the fire spread Monday evening, people stopped by the hotel with bags of donations, just as they had during the last fire a year ago.
“Unfortunately, we kind of know what we’re doing now,” said Patty Barrette, one of the coordinators who organized efforts during the previous fire.
Donors brought toothbrushes and toothpaste, soap and shampoo and other personal hygiene products. Volunteers hope to move into a larger warehouse in the days ahead so they have more space to accept larger items.
Organizers planned to hold a meeting with residents Tuesday evening at the Baymont hotel in Mandan to discuss needs and resources. Social workers from Mandan Public Schools are contacting the roughly nine families that lived in the apartment building who have children enrolled in the school district. School staff likely will coordinate donations to ensure the displaced students are ready for the upcoming school year, Superintendent Mike Bitz said.
Ficklin’s kids start school next week, and she isn’t sure where they’ll live. After the last fire, some residents stayed at the Blackstone as long as a month, General Manager Shad Kusler said.
Already, Ficklin has filed a claim with her renters insurance company. She assumes the family’s remaining possessions inside the apartment are a total loss from water or smoke damage.
“We’re not very hopeful,” she said.
Family members know that what matters most right now is that they are safe. Still, it hurts a bit each time they remember a cherished item inside that likely didn’t survive, such as her son’s hat from a beloved great uncle.
As the morning progressed, Ficklin moved from the parking garage up to the building that burned, careful to step around the charred items that appeared to have fallen from the roof. The debris came to a rest outside her daughter’s bedroom. She wanted to go inside to retrieve some medicine, but officials at the scene wouldn't let her or other residents enter the building due to safety concerns.
Ficklin could hear the fire alarm -- which finally did sound -- still chirping while water dripped from the balcony above her unit. She contemplated what to do next.
“I have no idea,” she said. “I don’t even know where to begin.”
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
