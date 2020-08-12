Crashes near Mandan, Dickinson claim 2 lives

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two drivers have died from injuries suffered in separate crashes last week in western North Dakota, according to the Highway Patrol.

Luella Larson, 66, of Highland Beach, Fla., died Tuesday, the patrol said. She was southbound on state Highway 22, 4 miles north of Dickinson on Aug. 6 when a pickup truck driven by Ryan Nicklay, 39, of Fargo, crossed the center line and struck her car head-on. Nicklay was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.

A 23-year-old Bismarck man died Sunday from injuries suffered in an Aug. 5 crash on state Highway 1806, 9 miles south of Mandan. Jacob Siirtola was going north and overcorrected when the vehicle ran off the east shoulder, the patrol said. He was thrown from the vehicle when it crossed into the west ditch and rolled, authorities said. The crash remains under investigation.

