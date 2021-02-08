Construction on Mandan raw water intake project to start in spring, with funding finalized

The city of Mandan's raw water intake project will begin construction this year now that funding has been squared away.

The $36.6 million project will build a new water intake facility on the Missouri River downstream from the existing one. The current facility's location is susceptible to sand settling in front of the intake pipes, which makes it difficult for the plant to pump in water.

Construction will start "as soon as spring allows," City Engineering and Planning Director Justin Froseth said. The project should be finished by late 2022 or early 2023.

The city first opened bids for the intake facility in 2019, but the sole bid received was 60% higher than the $20.8 million cost estimate. The project was broken up into phases and rebid in spring 2020 with a $30 million cost estimate, but the low bids for various project phases totaled $36.6 million.

The project is so pricey because the work is not something a lot of contractors do every day, Froseth said.