The Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization has unveiled a study on upgrades to Mandan's Sunset Drive, a major north-south corridor on the west side of the city.

The study is focused on potential traffic and safety improvements on Sunset Drive from Division Street to 38th Street. Officials held a public meeting on it Thursday night.

The corridor has been divided into three segments: the interchange, the north segment that spans from Old Red Trail to 31st Street Northwest, and the south segment from Division Street to Boundary Street.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is conducting a feasibility study on changing the interchange independent from the Bismarck-Mandan MPO and the Sunset Drive study. The DOT study report is expected this spring and construction is likely to commence in 2026, according to Sunset Drive Project Manager Adam McGill.

MPO officials are weighing three road concepts on the north segment of Sunset and changes to the intersection on 27th Street. All three concepts include three lanes with sidewalks on each side of the road, but street parking could be added on one or both sides of the street. The addition of street parking might impact the size of boulevards, a buffer zone between the road and sidewalk. Most of the businesses on the north segment already have parking lots.

The study also proposes changing the four-way stop intersection on 27th to a stoplight intersection or roundabout. The intersection might not be able to meet traffic needs in coming years if changes are not made, according to McGill.

The mostly residential south segment of Sunset Drive also has three concepts. All of them feature three lanes, stamped or colored concrete crosswalks, and rectangular rapid flashing beacons at 14th Street and south of the 18th Street intersection. Parking lanes on one or both sides could be added.

Construction costs for the north segment are expected in the range of $5 million to $7 million, while the south segment costs fall between $1.3 million and $1.4 million, according to McGill.

Funding for the project could come from special assessments, citywide sales taxes, property taxes or a combination, according to Mandan City Planner Andrew Stromme.

The study along with resident feedback and preferences will be presented to the Mandan City Commission in coming weeks. Commissioners will choose the concept they believe best serves the community.

McGill estimates that construction on the north segment could commence in five to 10 years; construction on the south segment is more than 10 years away. Construction will be decided by when the streets are due for upgrades.

Information on the project and ranking preferences on the concepts is at https://bit.ly/3LhATXJ.