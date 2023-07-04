Thunder and rain filled the air the night before, but the skies cleared up just in time for the annual Independence Day Parade in Mandan Tuesday morning.

The 144th annual Mandan took place as part of the many Fourth of July festivities in the Bismarck-Mandan area. About 85 parade floats made their way down Main Street in Mandan, ending on 10th Avenue Southwest. The parade began at 10 a.m. after the annual Fourth of July 5K Road Race.

The Mandan Progress Organization estimated that 20,000 to 25,000 people attended. Executive Director Matt Schanandore said it’s one of the biggest parade attendance in many years.

“This year’s parade was very well received because the weather was perfect. It really lent a lot of people to come out and enjoy the parade,” he said. The weather wasn’t overly hot this year, with a gentle breeze keeping everyone cool.

The parade was led by Parade Marshal Dennis Nieskens. The Marine Corps League and the Mandan High School and Middle School Band followed behind him. Dozens upon dozens of attendees with tents and lawn chairs crowded along Main Street. Kids clutched their bags in anticipation as they cleaned the streets of Smarties, Tootsie Rolls and Dum Dums thrown out by parade particpants. Some even threw out frozen ice pops and sprayed water onto the cheerful crowd.

This year’s theme was “Cruising with the red, white and blue.” A few floats had red, white and blue cars lined up in coordination as they drove down the street. A string of old and new race cars was displayed about halfway through the line. Still, that didn’t outshine the units of decorated farm equipment or group of riders on horseback led by Miss Rodeo North Dakota 2023 Lindsey Miller.

A&B Pizza Mandan, which has a float decorated to look like a retro, 1950s-inspired shiny, red car, won first place for the parade’s float contest. The following places went to floats by Butcher Block Meats in Mandan, Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park and Mandan Braves Swim & Dive.

Ramona Barr and her family stayed at her father’s house overlooking Main Street at the corner of Ninth Avenue. Her father, Bob Barr, was a reenactor with the Old Scouts Society and has lived in Mandan for many years. The Barr family set up lawn chairs and tents in the front yard, and served potatoes, chicken and pies inside the house. Barr and her husband, Nathan Harff, and daughter Autumn Harff live in Rochester, Minnesota. She said there’s an Independence Day parade nearby with a similar feel and activities as Mandan’s. However, Mandan’s parade, in her words, is on a whole other scale.

“I’ve never seen a place that gets as crazy as Mandan,” she said.

Isabell and Brandon Ressler, and their daughters Katie and Aubrey, traveled from Minot to attend the parade as part of a 10-year family tradition. The Ressler family was originally from Mandan, but relocated to Minot due to Brandon being in the military. Not only do they attend the parade, but they convert the back of their pickup truck into a nice cold pool to enjoy under the July sun.

The Art in Park Festival provided attendees with a place to shop and get some food during the parade. The festival featured over 70 craft and food vendors that stretched from Heritage Park to Dyshoorn Park. Live performances were put on at Dyshoorn Park, one of which included performers from Sleepy Hollow Theater & Arts Park singing songs from their upcoming show, “Willy Wonka Jr.”

One business in particular was Fido’s Fire and Ice Cream truck across the street from Dyshoorn Park. The ice cream truck is run by Bismarck State College business student Kaylee Krause, who started the business to gain experience as an entrepreneur. Krause bought the small Japanese fire truck she uses after her mom, Heidi, saw it on Facebook Marketplace. This is the business’s first time at the parade, and Krause hopes to keep coming back again.