Ceremony to mark North Dakota Veterans Cemetery's 30th anniversary

060121-nws-memorial12.jpg

A cannon salute by the North Dakota National Guard Military Funeral Honors group was part of the Memorial Day ceremony in May 2021 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

 Tom Stromme

The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery will mark its 30th anniversary this week.

A public ceremony is planned for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the cemetery south of Mandan. 

Speakers include U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D., and Undersecretary for Memorial Affairs Matthew Quinn. 

The ceremony's keynote speaker will be retired Maj. Gen. Alexander Macdonald, who was adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard when the cemetery was dedicated in 1992.

North Dakota National Guard historian and retired Lt. Col. Shirley Olgeirson will preside as emcee, as she did for the dedication three decades ago. 

The ceremony will be recorded and available on the North Dakota National Guard website, ndguard.nd.gov.

The 1989 Legislature established the cemetery, which opened in July 1992. The adjutant general's office operates it. The 70-acre cemetery near Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park has more than 7,700 graves. 

People who attend Wednesday's ceremony are encouraged to bring lawn chairs due to limited seating.

Vehicles marked for people with disabilities are encouraged to arrive before 12:15 p.m.; drivers should ensure parking credentials are readily visible. 

 

