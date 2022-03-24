Bubbles and Brews ND wins Mandan Business Pitch Challenge

Two women starting a mobile beverage service have won Mandan’s 2022 Business Pitch Challenge.

Cassidy Hartman and Krysten Faehnrich will receive $1,000, the chance to be eligible for a forgivable loan of up to $10,000 from the Mandan Growth Fund, and other prizes to help them with Bubbles and Brews ND.

The business emerged from a field of 11 entrants and four finalists in the contest designed to benefit Mandan companies looking for a boost in the startup process.

First runner-up was Sent-It! 24/7 Cornhole, a recreational venue planned by Brad Anderson, Jed Geer and Brandon Koch. They intend to locate a court for 16 sets of cornhole boards at 1700 E. Main St.

The Mandan Tomorrow - Economic Opportunity and Prosperity Committee hosts the competition with assistance from the Mandan Business Development Department and the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC. For more information, go to cityofmandan.com/businesspitch.

