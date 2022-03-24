 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bubbles and Brews ND wins Mandan Business Pitch Challenge

Krysten Faehnrich and Cassidy Hartman and their Bubbles and Brews ND mobile beverage service are winners of Mandan’s 2022 Business Pitch Challenge.

Two women starting a mobile beverage service have won Mandan’s 2022 Business Pitch Challenge.

Cassidy Hartman and Krysten Faehnrich will receive $1,000, the chance to be eligible for a forgivable loan of up to $10,000 from the Mandan Growth Fund, and other prizes to help them with Bubbles and Brews ND.

The business emerged from a field of 11 entrants and four finalists in the contest designed to benefit Mandan companies looking for a boost in the startup process. 

First runner-up was Sent-It! 24/7 Cornhole, a recreational venue planned by Brad Anderson, Jed Geer and Brandon Koch. They intend to locate a court for 16 sets of cornhole boards at 1700 E. Main St.

The Mandan Tomorrow - Economic Opportunity and Prosperity Committee hosts the competition with assistance from the  Mandan Business Development Department and the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC. For more information, go to cityofmandan.com/businesspitch.

