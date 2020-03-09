Bookmobile leading Mandan-area census efforts; Cloverdale providing translator

The committee last month contacted Cloverdale Foods and Walmart, both large employers of immigrants and refugees in Mandan. Cloverdale Foods agreed to provide a translator when a bookmobile visits the company to help immigrants and refugees complete the census online form, he said. Walmart did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

“We are really just trying to make it easier, bringing the census to them to help them complete the census,” Van Dyke said. “Obviously access to a computer is a big thing. The library is opening up its doors to assist with census efforts so we will still have computers available.”

Mandan City Commissioner and North Dakota Department of Indian Affairs Executive Director Scott Davis is part of a locally based urban tribal committee ensuring Native Americans are counted in the survey. He said the group plans to ensure that tribal members are being hired as census takers in the Mandan area.

“I think it’s human nature that, if someone is going to come knocking on your door with a tablet, if you will, and going to ask you questions about your home, who lives here and so forth, it’s a trust issue,” Davis said. “Our approach is if you have a tribal member knocking on your door, it’s going to be a more trustable communication with that person.”