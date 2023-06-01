The Mandan Parks & Recreation Department unveiled the new Dale Pahlke Arena on Thursday. Officials say the facility will not only enhance the well-loved Fourth of July rodeo, but also will boost Western sports in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

The arena at the Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds in southeast Mandan will provide a permanent space for Mandan Rodeo Days and the Mandan Horse and Saddle Club, as well as for high school and youth rodeo events. Mandan Rodeo Days has been without an arena since the late 1980s. Organizers have been holding the three-day Fourth of July event in a temporary location in front of the Dacotah Speedway.

Summer is a busy time Mandan Parks & Rec, and setting up for Rodeo Days and tearing down is usually a 10-day turnaround. The costs average from $15,000 to $20,000, according to Parks Executive Director Cole Higlin.

“The issue is what our staff are giving up to put the rodeo up. So we’re letting things in our park district kind of get behind,” he said. “So now we’re able to free them up and address other things in our community.”

The arena is named after Dakota Community Bank and Trust President and CEO Dale Pahlke. He and the bank have supported the rodeo for 25 years, and helped with fundraising for the $3.1 million facility. They raised $3.8 million with the help of 44 sponsorships, many of whom are businesses, ranchers and cowboys; $1 million was raised through the Mandan Visitor's Promotion Fund, which is supported by city restaurant and lodging tax revenue.

Construction has been going on since May 2022. The project was originally set to finish last fall, but spring snowstorms and supply chain issues delayed its completion.

The arena has fencing and gates along with two grandstands covered by canopies. Each one sits 2,000 people.

The facility also includes an announcer stand, audio visual system, ticket booth, livestock pens and contestant warmup area. The rodeo now has a better drainage system, which Higlin pointed out will help during rain. There also is open space near the parking lot for food trucks.

“This is just the beginning, as this is just Phase One of a much bigger plan,” former Mandan Rodeo Committee President Jason Mittlestadt said.

Officials hope to add bathrooms and a permanent concession area with a VIP room above it.

Both Pahlke and Higlin expressed how much the arena will provide for the community, especially the youth who participate in Western sports. The facility will help high school and junior high students improve their skills, according to Pahlke.

He also believes that the space will bring more people to the area and to North Dakota in general. The arena has the potential to become an ice rink in the winter, he said. He looks forward to the opportunities it can bring.

“I want to do everything I can to make this be a place that people want to come to, and create a good economic impact on the community and state,” he said.

Mandan Rodeo Days will have its 144th rodeo on July 2-4. Officials will be hosting a free Select-A-Seat event this coming Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. Fans will be able to tour the arena and reserve seats for the event.